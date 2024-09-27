Yerevan to host NOPA festival of sonic arts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 4-13, NOPA festival for sonic arts and musical experiments will be held in Yerevan.

Thirteen musicians, sound artists and composers from France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany and Argentina will come to Yerevan.

In collaboration with Armenian artists they will set up multi-channel installations and build an acousmonium.

The festival will be spread amongst 5 different locations including the public space where people will be able to participate in 3 different soundwalks which will encourage artists and public alike to rediscover the city.

The full program of the festival can be found on Instagram and Facebook pages of NOPA festival.