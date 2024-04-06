Armenian community in Jerusalem urges to deter the Israeli police

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Organizations representing the Armenian community in Jerusalem appealed to the international community.

The statement reads:

“We urgently appeal to the international community for support in safeguarding the historical Armenian Quarter at a terribly crucial moment for our community.

Recent actions by the Israeli police have added a dangerous layer to the already existential threats we are facing.

Despite ongoing legal proceedings initiated by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Armenian community seeking to nullify the illegal transaction involving the Cows’ Garden property, the Israeli police have now joined Israeli settlers to actively escalate tensions, forcefully change the facts on the ground and critically endanger our 1600-year-old presence in Jerusalem. To be clear, we declare in one united voice that any transaction regarding the Cows’ Garden is void, threatens our existence as a community and violates our property rights. The very existence of the Armenian Patriarchate and the Armenian community of Jerusalem is now under historic threat.

We implore the international community to recognize the significance of our cultural and historical heritage in Jerusalem and to stand with us in defense of our rights to exist as Armenians in Jerusalem. The Armenian Quarter is not merely a geographical location; it is a symbol of our enduring presence and identity. Any encroachment upon it not only undermines our community and Patriarchate, but it also threatens to destroy the very tapestry of the Old City.

We call upon all concerned parties to make the Israeli police cease directly aiding, even escorting the Israeli settlers to assault the Cows’ Garden, the Armenian community, the Armenian Quarter and seize the community’s precious properties.

They are armed. We are not. The rule of law-not illegal and forceful encroachment of Israeli settlers aided by the Israeli state police-must prevail. Our physical security, the pending legal processes and the status quo must be protected. Right now, all are in jeopardy because of the actions taken by the Israeli police and settlers.”