Sarkis Izmirlian granted YSU Honorary Doctorate Degree

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Sarkis Izmirlian, president of the “Izmirlian” Foundation, has been awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree of YSU.

“We are very happy to host Sarkis and Marie Izmirlian family members at Yerevan State University. They have been the main sponsors of Yerevan State University, and in particular, YSU library, for years. Today we also have the honor to congratulate Dikran Izmirlian for being awarded the title of National Hero,” YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan said.

He noted that the cooperation between the “Izmirlian” Foundation and YSU, which also contributed to the creation of new cooperative ties, will be continuous.

“Soon we will have an online meeting with Georgetown University, which, in fact, will outline new prospects for cooperation,” YSU rector said.

Sarkis Izmirlian hailed the reforms taking place in YSU, educational programs, infrastructure improvement works.

“The “Izmirlian” Foundation has been cooperating with YSU for more than 25 years, implementing many important projects. In recent years, the YSU reading room has been renovated, which is very popular with both students and faculty. The “Izmirlian” Foundation aims to support Armenia’s sustainable development, to finance various projects, education, healthcare, social welfare, humanitarian assistance, cultural heritage preservation initiatives. Education has always been fundamental for the sustainable development and prosperity of society,” Sarkis Izmirlian noted.