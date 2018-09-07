566 views

Armenia tightens laws to fight vote buying


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly has passed the bill submitted by the government at the second reading today.

The package of bills suggests criminalizing provision or promise of funds, securities, products or services to the voters by the candidates running in the elections.

82 MPs voted in favor of the bills. There were no “against” votes.

