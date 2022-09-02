Rick Wakeman: “It is wrong to separate art from science”

The number of musicians supporting STARMUS International Festival, which carries the philosophy of promoting science through art, is continuously increasing. During the news conference ahead of the start of STARMUS VI festival to be held in Armenia on September 5-10, its co-founder Garik Israelyan, musicians Serj Tankian, Rick Wakeman and Simon Phillips spoke about the importance of joining the festival and the need to contribute to the promotion of science through music.

“It is a fantastic idea to bring STARMUS to Armenia”

Serj Tankian, System of a Down frontman

It is a great honor to be in Armenia as part of STARMUS festival. Garik and I have been communicating for several years, discussing the festival. When he told me that they want to bring STARMUS to Armenia, I said – it’s a fantastic idea.

Then Garik called and said, “You inspired us and encouraged to conduct the festival in Armenia, you should come too.” And I said – I will.

What we have been able to provide within the framework of this festival is really wonderful. I am very happy that such festivals are organized in Armenia and wonderful artists come here. I am also happy to be a part of this team.

Rick Wakeman, member of Yes band

Ten years ago Brian May called me and said – you should come and participate in STARMUS.

I am personally fascinated by science and I think one of the most important things that has been done wrong in the UK was the separation of art from science in schools, in case when they are strongly interconnected.

It is extremely important for STARMUS festival to combine these two. I am very proud to be a part of the festival for the last 10 years.

Garik Israelyan, co-founder of the festival, astrophysicist

Each musical instrument is a science, and now we even have music created by artificial intelligence. Now is a crucial moment since we have appeared on the intersection of science and art. By absorbing art, the high-level science is able to take new steps. You can give lectures about this, organize separate events, invite people who can tell what happened with the fusion of music and technology.

As for STARMUS concerts, they are all unique, never repeated in terms of style, composition, combination. Therefore, my message is the following – if you miss this STARMUS, you will never see the same, it is not only about the concert, but also about the lectures.

I encourage everyone to join the festival as there will be lectures of incredible value. Five days like this will never happen again.

Science, technology and education help especially small states

Rick Wakeman

Years ago I was speaking with an astronaut who said, I wish I could take all the leaders of the world on a mission to space, for them to look at the planet, see the results of their activities, how they have destroyed the planet, turned it into a ruin and are still doing it spending billions for it.

If science is used for war, it will not help us in any way. At this point, the only thing necessary is using science for the right purpose.

Simon Phillips, British musician

During World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill received the Minister of Arts and Sciences, who asked to cut arts funding to support the war effort, Churchill responded “Then what are we fighting for?”.

This is my first visit to Armenia. It is also the first time I am participating in STARMUS. I am sure this will be a wonderful experience.

Serj Tankian

During the Soviet years Armenia was a center of science. Now science, education and technology are developing proportionally. We are trying to discover the world we live in. With one hemisphere of the brain you can discover it through art, with the other through science, but both are parts of the same brain. Science, technology and education help especially small states, which do not have much state resources, overcome this.

Media and scientists should cooperate

Garik Israelyan

In my opinion, media should focus more on science, education and culture than on politics.

Media and scientists should cooperate. The government should pay special attention to activating science, it should understand how to activate those neurons to make science a public, accessible process.

