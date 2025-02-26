Armenia receives Baku’s response to draft peace treaty proposals

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia has received a response from Azerbaijan on the draft peace agreement.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told TASS about it.

“We have received Azerbaijan’s response regarding the peace agreement, but proposals on other issues like unblocking communications and a mechanism for mutual control and verification of weapons remain unanswered so far,” she said.

Speaking at the U.S. Atlantic Council in early February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about two non-coordinated clauses of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan:

“One of the points concerns the deployment of third-party forces along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Azerbaijan proposes banning deployment of third-party forces along the border, meaning the European Civilian Monitoring Mission. We take note of this wish and have come up with our own proposal, which implies applying this point only to demarcated sections of the border. In other words, once a section is officially delimited, no third-party forces should be present. We have submitted our proposal in writing and are waiting for Azerbaijan’s response.

The other point concerns the complaints filed against each other in legal instances. The idea is to withdraw all complaints. In general, we are not against this idea either, but our proposal is not only to withdraw them, but also not to raise these issues in bilateral relations.

We propose to put an end to further discussions on conflict issues and open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

All the important issues of the draft peace treaty have already been agreed upon. There were very deep and sensitive topics in that draft, but we have already agreed on all those issues. For example, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, based on the borders of Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan.”

We have agreed to have a provision that Armenia and Azerbaijan have no territorial claims against each other and will not raise such claims in the future. This is the de facto milestone of future peace and everything is agreed upon around it. Now peace is more than within reach, and all that is needed is political will to finalize the draft peace treaty, sign it, and achieve lasting peace.”