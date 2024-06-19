Zakharova: France provokes a new escalation in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said today that France is provoking another round of escalation in the South Caucasus.
“This is confirmed by the contract on the supply of Caesar howitzers to Armenia. France is not guided by Armenia’s interests, but seeks to use existing contradictions to achieve its goals,” said Maria Zakharova, commenting on the military cooperation agreement signed between Yerevan and Paris.
On June 18, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, also issued a statement, noting that Paris “supports Armenian revanchism” and “leads the region to a new war.”
Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that “the reaction to the Armenia-France military-technical cooperation by official Baku causes confusion.”
The ministry noted that it is the sovereign right of every state to maintain combat-capable armed forces equipped with modern military assets.
