Robert Kocharyan to form a new political party

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has announced that he plans to establish a new political party.

“I can see a significant vacuum in the opposition field and I believe it has to be filled for the benefit of the country,” Kocharyan said in the interview to RIA Novosti.

Speaking of his unwillingness to take part in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, the former president explained he simply had no time to prepare.

“I was unaffiliated. It means I have to form a party from scratch, not restore what existed once. Additionally, I would like to participate in the elections with a new, refreshed team. What do you usually do first when you want to gather a team? You look at the people you know and worked with,” said Kocharyan.

However, he believes that in current situation he needs to involve new people, young, talented and energetic. “Of course I have to invite some members of my old team, whom I know well. But I also have to rely on the new generation, and it is far from easy. It requires times,” added Kocharyan.