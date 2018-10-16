Armenian government approves amendments to Electoral Code

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian government has adopted today the draft on amendments and additions to the Electoral Code.

Armenian Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan introduced the following key changes proposed in the draft:



- The number of parties or alliances of parties allowed to join the parliament will increase from 3 to 4.



- The election threshold will decrease from 5% to 4% for parties and from 7% to 6% for alliances.



- The district electoral lists for candidates will be abolished and a simple proportional electoral system will be introduced.