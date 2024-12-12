Lasha Bakradze: Georgia and Armenia should help each other

Mediamax's interview with Lasha Bakradze, historian, literary scholar, former director of the State Museum of Georgian Literature.

(The interview was done in Tbilisi on November 28, 2024, before the mass protests in Georgia).

- How does Georgia perceive Armenia’s decision to deepen relations with the European Union amid the ongoing changes in Georgian foreign policy?

- Georgia is watching Armenia’s reorientation with great interest. And with great hope. In the past, Georgia was that kind of “window to Europe”, and I know many Armenians who looked at Georgia with hope.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, when the Georgian Dream showed its true face, Armenia is becoming an example for Georgia - despite its difficult geopolitical position, and even despite the fact that Russian soldiers are still stationed in Armenia.

I honestly believe that we must help each other to get rid of Russian dominance and pressure. Furthermore, it is very important for Armenia that Georgia return to the European path.

We should better synchronize our efforts. Unfortunately, this is not possible at the moment, because Georgia currently has a highly anti-Western government.

- Young Armenians and Georgians, unfortunately, do not communicate much and know little about each other. It seems that in Soviet times, our people had much more contact.

- I have always been very interested in Armenia and Armenian history. And I have often visited Armenia. I always say that, for example, the monasteries of Haghpat and Sanahin in Lori are the greatest monuments of global significance.

I should honestly admit that in addition to the fact that many Georgians have never been to Armenia, few are familiar with the Armenian culture, history, literature. Of course, this only plays into the hands of our enemies.

You mentioned the Soviet era, but as a historian, I believe that in reality the Soviet era greatly divided our societies.

- But there are also good examples. For example, this summer, when the Georgian national football team played in the European Championship for the first time in its history, many Armenians sincerely supported your team.

- Yes, of course, I am well aware. And Georgians liked it very much.

It may sound odd, but Georgia and Armenia lack the territory on which we live. I mean our potential is greater than the space we can realize it on. We often proved ourselves when our countries were part of different empires. Today, Europe and the West give us a chance to prove ourselves without becoming part of empires.

Ara Tadevosyan spoke with Lasha Bakradze