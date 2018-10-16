Haykak Arshamyan: We will breathe a new life into Hayastan Fund

On September 24 the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All Armenian Fund elected Haykak Arshamyan as the executive director for a three-year term.





42-year-old Arshamyan had worked as advisor to the Armenian Prime Minister since July 2, 2018. Previously, he taught at Yerevan State University and coordinated the programs of Birthright Armenia Foundation in 2004-2010.





Haykak Arshamyan has given his first interview as Hayastan Fund director to Mediamax.

You paid a visit to Artsakh after your appointment and met with the State Secretary. It was an official event, but did you have also unofficial meetings?

Yes, with Artsakh officials who cooperated with the fund and contributed equally to the programs that the fund carried out in Artsakh. There is a concept of co-financing there: the state invests as much as the fund in the programs, which is important for donors. It assures them the program will run smoothly.

What are the most important programs out of those implemented in Artsakh by now?

The two roads connecting Armenia and Artsakh. They are the veins that consolidate the ties between Armenia and Artsakh. If not for those roads, Artsakh Republic would hardly be what it is today.

Hayastan Fund has implemented at least one program in each village and city of Artsakh, but the two roads are the channels that made Artsakh stronger, made it an independent country.

Haykak Arshamyan Photo: Mediamax

What about Armenia? A lot of programs have been carried out here as well since 1992.

I am very fond of programs abounding with modern technologies. For instance, there is a cattleshed in Noyemberyan town, which operates on alternative energy. We want to allocate at least a part of the donations from the Telethon to solar and renewable energy projects in Armenia and Artsakh.

What are the upcoming programs and key objectives of Hayastan Fund?

Beside what Hayastan is already working on, we want to find new ways of raising funds. It will require some time. I mean fundraising online and daily fundraising via mobile apps.

I will try to expand the Diaspora’s involvement in the programs that are to be funded through those two methods.

What will be decided about the annual Telethon?

The Telethon is of symbolic meaning. It spreads the idea of unity. As for funds, we receive only a small part of overall donations during the Telethon day.

We have many offices around the globe, which work extensively with the donors. They develop programs that indicate in detail how the donated sum will be spent, and Telethon sums that up.

Haykak Arshamyan Photo: Mediamax

That is why we want to implement small programs as well. They will be held in Armenia and Artsakh and aimed at helping the residents of the given town or village stay put, work and earn for a living in their homeland.

Have you ever made donations during the Telethon?

Yes, but I would like for the amount of my donations to remain undisclosed.

Speaking of Hayastan Fund recently, Prime Minister Pashinyan said: “I know there have been problems.” What did he mean?

The problem is that the trust towards our fund has suffered after recent case. People often only read headlines and conclude that there was a massive abuse of funds, but actually, the sums taken from the fund’s account were returned on the same or following day. So, there was no financial loss on Hayastan’s part.

One of my priorities is restoring and increasing the trust for Hayastan Fund. Not only in Armenia, by the way, but in all countries where we have branches.

Lusin Mkrtchyan speaking with Haykak Arshamyan Photo: Mediamax

The fund should not be just an organization that raises funds and implements programs. It can become an instrument of public diplomacy, because it has a huge database and connections, which can help unite people for development of Armenia and Artsakh.

You said at the meeting with Pashinyan that Hayastan Fund should become a 21st century organization. How will you do it?

We need to begin with the structure of the fund and the use of online fundraising resources, solve the issue of seeking financing with modern technologies.

Will we see structural changes in the fund?

Yes, we are working on a model of the structure now. The division of labor in the fund is a model from the 1990s. First, we need to assess the capabilities and wishes of our staffers. Who has been working efficiently will continue working. I also want to involve Armenians from the Diaspora in Hayastan fund.

Are there people willing to join?

Yes, and many. I am certain they will breathe a new life into the fund, give it new mentality. Knowledge of the languages of their countries of residence can help us engage new people from Diaspora.

Have you ever thought of managing Hayastan fund?

Yes, I did. This is a unique organization, the only one that carries out so many programs across the Armenian world and engages the Diaspora to that extent.

I have worked with young Diaspora Armenians in many state and private efforts since 1998. I have a network in Diaspora of around 500 young people, and that network is a treasure for me.

42 applications from 7 countries, but the board picked you. Did you expect that? Why do you think you were chosen?

I think you should address that question to the board. The competition was very tough, and I have no doubt there were many worthy candidates, although I haven’t seen the list yet. I haven’t had time to inquire what programs they presented. When I get familiar with and find interesting ideas, I will invite them to cooperate with us or try to realize their ideas with their permission.

Some people say you got the appointment because of your close ties with Nikol Pashinyan and the fact that you worked as his advisor.

I was appointed because I am Haykak Arshamyan and I built my career by myself. I became advisor to Prime Minister thanks to my own hard work.

Haykak Arshamyan Photo: Mediamax

Have you figured out if it’s easier to be advisor or director?

It was not easy to be advisor to Prime Minister, but I loved the job. It was simply a joy to work with Nikol Pashinyan, because he has a great ability to listen and debate. You can convince him if your idea is convincing. As you work with him, you see that he is a human being like all of us, he has emotions and he isn’t trying to hide them.





Lusin Mkrtchyan talked to Haykak Arshamyan

Photos: Shakeh Hovhannisyan