Kjell Nordstrom: Matrix of the present and the urbanized future

Famous Swedish economist, writer, co-author of “Funky Business: Talent Makes Capital Dance” Kjell Nordstrom gave an insight session “Business in FAANG Style” on September 7 in Yerevan, Armenia.



The session was organized by skill.am, and mobile operator VivaCell-MTS was the general partner.



Mediamax has selected the most noteworthy remarks Kjell Nordstrom made at the session, with topics ranging from significant changes, mass urbanization and deglobalization to the future of humankind.



Monopolists and the threshold of significant changes



We are living in the world of FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) companies, i.e. dominating enterprises. By size and features they are actually monopolists: they interfere everywhere and operate out of competition. But that is temporary. A few years later we will witness significant changes.



Everyone was delighted when Facebook first appeared. We thought it would unite people, bring them closer together: everyone communicates and conflicts end. But there is a fundamental problem. The more we, rational beings, learn about each other, the less we like each other. Would we allow these technologies develop in this way five years ago? No! We understand what these technologies entail only after they are introduced. Now the corresponding legislation is becoming increasingly tougher. And all technologies (Facebook, Google, Amazon, etc) will be subject to stricter regulations.



Kjell Nordstrom Photo: Mediamax

