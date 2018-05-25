Garo Armen: New Armenia creates a New Diaspora

Children of Armenia Fund's (COAF) SMART Center will open in Lori marz on May 27, 2018. Mediamax has talked to COAF founder and chairman Garo Armen ahead of the opening.



The opening of SMART Center is a matter of a few days now. What do you feel ahead of that important event?



The concept of SMART was born about two years ago. Then it was the matter of how we perfect the idea, which had two components. One was the design of SMART and the other, very importantly, the content of SMART – what does it do, how does it do it, why does it do it? It has been a major effort that now is coming to a public tipping point on Sunday. We have unofficially opened SMART with some programs that are underway already and those will continue at an accelerated pace after the official opening.





