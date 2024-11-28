Pashinyan not to attend CSTO summit but to chair the EAEU Supreme Council meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aide to Russia’s president Yuri Ushakov said today that a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in St. Petersburg on December 25, chaired by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

At the same time, Ushakov noted that Pashinyan will not participate in the CSTO summit to be held in Astana on November 28:

“The representatives of Armenia have informed beforehand that they are not against the adoption of the agreed documents at the summit.

Moscow expects that sooner or later Yerevan will resume cooperation with this organization. We do not question the right of Armenian partners to independently determine their course in the future work of the CSTO.”

At the same time, he noted that Yerevan de jure remains a full member of the CSTO and retains all relevant rights and obligations.

“The doors for Armenia’s physical return to the work within CSTO are open. We hope that sooner or later, representatives of Armenia will resume cooperation within the framework of this organization,” he concluded.