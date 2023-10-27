EU calls on Yerevan and Baku to finalize the process by yearend

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the meeting held in Brussels on October 26-27, the European Council underlined its “continued support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity.”

“The European Council underlines the importance of ensuring the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians including those who wish to return to their homes. It supports the Brussels normalization process and calls on the parties to engage in good faith and to finalize this process by the end of this year.

The European Council invites the High Representative and the Commission to present options on how best to strengthen EU-Armenia relations in all their dimensions,” the concluding document of the meeting reads.