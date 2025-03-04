A New Era in Education: Teach For Armenia and YSU’s Teaching Leadership Master’s Program

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Since its launch in 2021, the Master’s Program in Teacher Leadership, developed in partnership between Teach For Armenia and Yerevan State University (YSU), has been shaping a new generation of educators.

With 42 graduates already impacting schools and communities and 29 more set to graduate next year, the program continues to grow as a catalyst for educational change.

Designed for those who want to do more than teach - they want to lead change - this first-of-its-kind program blends pedagogical expertise with leadership training, equipping educators to make a lasting impact in classrooms and communities. With a flexible hybrid format, participants engage in coursework remotely while gaining hands-on experience in schools.

“We are not just preparing teachers but shaping leaders who will transform Armenia’s education system. More than a degree, this program responds to a national need - ensuring every child, regardless of location, has access to a quality education,” says Larisa Hovannisian, Founder and CEO of Teach For Armenia Educational Foundation.

“If border village schools face a teacher shortage, they risk closure. And if a village lacks a school, it will become deserted,” emphasizes Nazik Harutyunyan, Head of YSU’s Center for Pedagogy and Educational Development. This initiative isn’t just about the classroom; it’s about the future of entire communities.

Beyond developing teaching skills, the program fosters a new generation of educators who bring research-based innovation to the classroom. Master’s theses and research projects explore education equity, child-centered learning, teacher leadership, and modern teaching technologies - bridging current challenges with future innovations. By combining data-driven solutions with real-world experience, graduates contribute to system-wide educational reform while shaping a more inclusive and effective learning environment.

As more professionals join the program, including educators supported through Teach For Armenia’s long-standing partnership with the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), its impact continues to grow. For those driven by a mission to lead, teach, and inspire, this transformative opportunity is becoming increasingly accessible, shaping the future of education in Armenia.

As the program grows, applications for the upcoming academic year will soon open, welcoming aspiring educators ready to lead the next wave of change in Armenia’s education system.