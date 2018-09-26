Defense Army aviation holds flight drills

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army aviation will hold flight drills on September 25-28 using combat airplanes and helicopters.
“The trainings are aimed at improving skills of the staff and increasing their combat readiness,” the statement reads.
