Defense Army aviation holds flight drills


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army aviation will hold flight drills on September 25-28 using combat airplanes and helicopters.

“The trainings are aimed at improving skills of the staff and increasing their combat readiness,” the statement reads.

