331 views

Pashinyan: “Shant 2018” will perfect the work of public administration



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Shant 2018 military exercise is aimed at perfecting the coordinated work of the public administration system during the transition of the state from peace to war, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during his visit to the exercise’s information and command center.

“The drills for the conditional war are based on scenarios which increase the readiness of the public administration system for transition,” said Pashinyan.

 

Three-day Shant 2018 military exercise kicked off on September 11. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | September 13, 2018 16:25
Pashinyan: “Shant 2018” will perfect the work of public administration

Foreign Policy | September 13, 2018 16:09
UN to assist Armenia with democratic reforms

Army and Police | September 13, 2018 15:11
Armenia and Kansas Army National Guard celebrate 15 years of partnership
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe