Pashinyan: “Shant 2018” will perfect the work of public administration

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Shant 2018 military exercise is aimed at perfecting the coordinated work of the public administration system during the transition of the state from peace to war, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during his visit to the exercise’s information and command center.

“The drills for the conditional war are based on scenarios which increase the readiness of the public administration system for transition,” said Pashinyan.

Three-day Shant 2018 military exercise kicked off on September 11.