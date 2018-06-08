Armenia deploys more peacekeepers to Afghanistan than some NATO members

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia ranks the second among the former Soviet countries by the number of peacekeepers engaged in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.
The data on the number of peacekeepers from 39 countries, engaged in Resolute Support Mission, is provided in the NATO Secretary General’s Annual Report.
Armenia ranks the 11th among the 39 countries and deploys 121 peacekeepers in Afghanistan. Among former Soviet republics Armenia concedes only to NATO-membership aspiring Georgia, who has 872 servicemen deployed in Afghanistan.
Moreover, Armenia surpasses many NATO members by the number of peacekeepers, such as Croatia, Hungary, Belgium, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, etc.
You can view below the list of 39 nations contributing to Resolute Support Mission and the number of their peacekeepers in Afghanistan:
1. United States 6941
2. Italy 1037
3. Germany 980
4. Turkey 659
5. Georgia 872
6. Romania 587
7. United Kingdom 500
8. Australia 270
9. Czech Republic 223
10. Poland 198
11. Armenia 121
12. Mongolia 120
13. Netherlands 100
14. Azerbaijan 94
15. Denmark 97
16. Croatia 95
17. Bulgaria 92
18. Hungary 90
19. Albania 83
20. Belgium 62
21. Bosnia-Herzegovina 55
22. Norway 42
23. Slovakia 38
24. The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia 39
25. Finland 29
26. Sweden 25
27. Latvia 22
28. Lithuania 21
29. Montenegro 18
30. New Zealand 10
31. Portugal 10
32. Ukraine 10
33. Austria 12
34. Spain 8
35. Slovenia 7
36. Estonia 4
37. Greece 4
38. Iceland 2
39. Luxembourg 1.
