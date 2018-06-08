Armenia deploys more peacekeepers to Afghanistan than some NATO members

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia ranks the second among the former Soviet countries by the number of peacekeepers engaged in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The data on the number of peacekeepers from 39 countries, engaged in Resolute Support Mission, is provided in the NATO Secretary General’s Annual Report.



Armenia ranks the 11th among the 39 countries and deploys 121 peacekeepers in Afghanistan. Among former Soviet republics Armenia concedes only to NATO-membership aspiring Georgia, who has 872 servicemen deployed in Afghanistan.



Moreover, Armenia surpasses many NATO members by the number of peacekeepers, such as Croatia, Hungary, Belgium, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, etc.



You can view below the list of 39 nations contributing to Resolute Support Mission and the number of their peacekeepers in Afghanistan:



1. United States 6941

2. Italy 1037

3. Germany 980

4. Turkey 659

5. Georgia 872

6. Romania 587

7. United Kingdom 500

8. Australia 270

9. Czech Republic 223

10. Poland 198

11. Armenia 121

12. Mongolia 120

13. Netherlands 100

14. Azerbaijan 94

15. Denmark 97

16. Croatia 95

17. Bulgaria 92

18. Hungary 90

19. Albania 83

20. Belgium 62

21. Bosnia-Herzegovina 55

22. Norway 42

23. Slovakia 38

24. The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia 39

25. Finland 29

26. Sweden 25

27. Latvia 22

28. Lithuania 21

29. Montenegro 18

30. New Zealand 10

31. Portugal 10

32. Ukraine 10

33. Austria 12

34. Spain 8

35. Slovenia 7

36. Estonia 4

37. Greece 4

38. Iceland 2

39. Luxembourg 1.