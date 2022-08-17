5/10/15: Zurabian’s statement, Siradeghyan’s letter

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 15-21, 2007

“This is not a rumor, but a real process”

On August 17 Chairman of the Board of the Armenian National Movement (ANM) Party Ararat Zurabian stated that “Serzh Sarkisian will not dare to nominate himself for the presidential elections of 2008”.

Ararat Zurabian stated that “Serzh Sarkisian will not have enough courage to look into the eyes of [the ex-president of Armenia] Levon Ter-Petrosian”.

Commenting on the statements, according to which the issue of Levon Ter-Petrosian’s participation in the elections is discussed only at rumor levels, Ararat Zurabian stated that “this is not a rumor, but a real process”.

Ararat Zurabyan and Levon Ter-Petrosyan Photo: Photolure

Chairman of the Board of ANM informed that the issue of nomination of the ex-president Levon Ter-Petrosian is already decided upon by the members of the party board, and “when the time comes, everyone will see in what serious mood the first president is himself”.

• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 15-21, 2012

Siradeghyan's letter

On August 16 "Hraparak" newspaper published the letter of former Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia, former Yerevan Mayor Vano Siradeghyan.

On August 2, "Hraparak" newspaper wrote that Vano Siradeghyan died abroad several months ago but the fact wasn't revealed.

In the letter addressed to the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper which presents the copy of the letter, Vano Siradeghyan noted that "he thought of returning to Armenia 8 years ago but now he doesn't".

"Anyways, I will return to Armenia and I hope to come back and not to see the political, social, moral destructions taken place in our country over the years of my absence", the letter reads.

Vano Siradeghyan

Vano Siradeghyan also spoke about the initiative of collecting signatures demanding his return to Armenia.

"At first, I wrote a text entitled "Stop it!" but then I tore the sheet realizing that such a response will be not only unfair to many close people but will also become a rude and ungrateful conduct to the people who had put their signatures", the letter reads.

Vano Siradeghyan passed away in fall 2021.

• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 15-21, 2017

Visit to Mataghis and Talish

On August 17 Prime Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh Karen Karapetyan and Arayik Harutyunyan visited Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions, as well as communities of Mataghis and Talish.

“We attach special attention to reconstruction program of Talish on daily basis. The population of the village was forced to leave homes because of military actions, undertook by Azerbaijan in April of 2016. Today we are committed to creating the necessary security level and attractive social-economic conditions so that the residents can always stay in Talish,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Talish and Mataghis passed under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of 2020 war.

