5/10/15: Sahakyan’s election, Arbatov’s opinion, Sargsyan’s assertion

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 18-24, 2007

Bako Sahakyan becomes new presidents of the NKR

The winner of the presidential elections held in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) on July 19 is the former Head of the National Security Service Bako Sahakian.

Bako Sahakian Photo: Photolure

85% of the participants of the voting gave their votes to Bako Sahakian, and his main rival, Deputy Foreign Minister Masis Mailian gained 12,2% of the votes.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 18-24, 2012

“Russia cannot but help Armenia”

On July 18 the head of the International Security Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Aleksey Arbatov said that in case of resumption of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh “Russia cannot but help Armenia.”

In interview with “Noviye Izvestia” edition, he said that “CSTO is not a military union,”

Aleksey Arbatov

“Russia has taken a commitment to protect Armenia’s safety. Russia will not get involved into the Karabakh conflict, but if the latter entails a blow against the territory of Armenia, Russia will certainly do. Otherwise it will display complete insolvency of its security guarantees and this will be the end of the CSTO,” the Russian expert said.

Ashton’s statement

On July 19 the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the Commission Catherine Ashton said that “The European Union does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework in which “presidential elections” will be held in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

“These “elections” should not prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiated general framework of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

I recall the EU's firm support to the OSCE Minsk Group, and in particular to the sustained efforts

of its Co-chairs, aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I call on the parties to step up their efforts to find a negotiated solution to the conflict on the basis of the Madrid principles, which would allow progress beyond the status quo. I reiterate the EU's readiness to provide further support to efforts in this direction,” Catherine Ashton said.

"There are no inviolable people in Armenia"

On July 20 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated that “there are no inviolable people in the country.”

Vladimir Gasparyan and Serzh Sargsyan on July 20, 2012 Photo: пресс-служба президента Армении

“I want everyone to hear from my lips once again that there are no inviolable people in our country. All the allegations like “this one protects that on,” “you shouldn't approach him” or “he is inviolable” are fairy tales. These tales are made up by weak-willed people to justify their idleness. There are no inviolable people in Armenia. The one who has committed a crime should be punished. It's our approach", said Serzh Sargsyan.

Ara Tadevosyan