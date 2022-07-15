5/10/15: Pashinyan vs RPA, WhoCares, Volodin’s proposal

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 11-17, 2007

“Exigency for a new strong opposition in Armenia”

On July 12 chairman of the National-Democratic Union (NDU) Vazgen Manukian stated that there is “exigency for a new strong opposition in Armenia.”

“After the parliamentary elections of 2007, the opposition feels broken and does not find strength to change anything in the present situation,” Manukian said.

“It is necessary to establish 4-5 new strong oppositional parties by 2008,” the ex-premier noted, expressed confidence that “it will be possible to make changes during the presidential elections of 2008.”

“Many chances in anarchy”

The victory of Serzh Sarkisian during the presidential elections of 2008 has no alternative, Member of the Council of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotian stated on July 17.

Leader of the oppositional bloc “Impeachment” Nikol Pashinian, in his turn, stated that “RPA does not have any chances for victory in the elections, however, it has many chances in anarchy”. According to Pashinian, “if the elections are a mechanism of free expression of will of the people, it will not be logical to think that the people will prefer the hated candidate.”

Nikol Pashinyan in 2007 Photo: Photolure

Pashinian also stated that “the present Armenian authorities are unable to secure the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“Armenian authorities try to force Turkey to its knees, using the issue of the Genocide; however, it is absolutely impossible. Besides, in this way Armenia becomes a small change in the hands of European states,” Pashinian stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 11-17, 2012

WhoCares album

On July 13 the German Edel company released the album of WhoCares supergroup, founded by Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) and Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath). Proceeds from the album sales were directed to the construction of N6 music school in Gyumri.

Ian Gillan, Nicko McBrain, Jon Lord and Tony Iommi Photo: Mediamax

The album that consisted of two CDs, included new “Out of My Mind” and “Holy Water” tracks released in 2011 and some rarities and unreleased songs of Ian Gillan and Tony Iommi.

• 5 YEARS AGO: JULY 11-17, 2017

“Our army gets stronger every day”

On July 13 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that “our army gets stronger every day.”

“We have acquired new weapons and equipment. The level of saturation, furnishing and military uniforms of Armenian Armed Forces is satisfying, which allows tackling all possible military challenges.

Serzh Sargsyan and Vigen Sargsyan on July 13, 2017 Photo: Armenian President’s press office

Of course, we never forget that the main acting character in the battlefield is human being, the Armenia fighter. We have always won most important battles, wars and registered significant successes owing to human factor. The combination of sufficient number and quality of weaponry and ammunition, as well as smart and courageous servicemen is the key to success, which I have never doubted,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

Volodin’s proposal

On July 17 speaker of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin suggested capturing Russian as official language in Armenian legislation, so that the Armenian national driving license becomes recognized in Russia.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan raised the issue of recognition of the national driving license at the meeting with Volodin.

He said after the Russian State Duma adopted the law giving the citizens of Kyrgyzstan (and other countries where Russian is an official language) the right to work as drivers in Russia with their respective national driving licenses, “Armenian citizens were virtually left out of the picture.”

Vyacheslav Volodin meets Armenian delegation on July 17, 2017 Photo: Russian State Duma

“I can only say this, make Russian an official language and the law will automatically include the Republic of Armenia as well,” Vyacheslav Volodin said.

On June 29, 2022 Russian State Duma adopted in the first reading a draft law which envisages recognition of driver’s licenses of Armenian citizens in the territory of Russia while carrying out business and work activities.

Ara Tadevosyan