5/10/15: Van Rompuy’s visit, Tsarukyan in Minsk, Sargsyan’s “key to development”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 4-10, 2007

A need to make “serious” and “tough” decisions

On July 9 OSCE Minsk Group U.S. Co-chair Matthew Bryza stated that “we proceed from a desire to negotiate a compromise between two fundamental principles which are the principles of a state's right to its territorial integrity and the people's right to self-determination.”

The U.S. diplomat noted that there is no “universal formula” or a worldwide “accepted way” to find a compromise between these two principles.

“We are at a point in the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh where the presidents need to make some serious decisions, some tough decisions. They have shown political will. Their ministers have shown political will and have taken the negotiations about as far as they can now go without presidents making the tough calls,” Matthew Bryza stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 4-10, 2012

“You are on the right track”

President of the European Council Herman van Rompuy said on July 4 in Yerevan that the European Union decided to top up financial support to Armenia by €15 million in 2012.

Herman van Rompuy called on Armenian authorities to continue reforms, strengthen democratic institutions, root out corruption and respect human rights and the rule of law.

Herman van Rompuy and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

“You are on the right track even there is still a lot of work to do,” he said.

Herman Van Rompuy said in Yerevan that “the progress in settling the Karabakh conflict should remain a top priority.” “Each day which passes without settling the conflict is a missed opportunity for everyone,” he said.

“You are a man of your word”

On July 10 the line for bottling of Armenian brandy opened in Minsk. The "Armenian Standard" is founded by the Yerevan Brandy-Wine-Vodka Factory and "Belarustorg" with 69% and 31% shares respectively.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and owner of the Yerevan Brandy-Wine-Vodka factory, MP of the Armenian parliament Gagik Tsarukyan took part in the ceremony.

Alexander Lukashenko and Gagik Tsarukyan on July 10, 2012 Photo: "Armenian Standard"

The first bottle of the production line was given to Lukashenko and he presented it to Tsarukyan.

"It's for you because you are a man of your word- you did as you said. Let our officials always give the go-ahead to such people," stated Lukashenko.

• 5 YEARS AGO: 4-10 JULY, 2017

“Key to development without shocks”

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated on July 5 that the amended version of the Constitution provides better opportunities for democratic development.

“Now we are making the transition to a parliamentary form of government. We are convinced that the amended version of the Constitution provides the best opportunities for democratic development, maintaining a balance between the branches of government and, in general, for the diversified development of our country without shocks. Undoubtedly, as a result of constitutional reforms, we will have a more just and stable state and society,” the president said.

“Ambitious and impressive”

On July 7 head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski qualified Armenian Government’s program and reforms agenda as ambitious and impressive and reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to cooperate with Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan meets EU countries’ ambassadors on July 7, 2017 Photo: Armenian government’s press office

Speaking at the meeting with Karen Karapetyan, which was also attended by EU member states ambassadors, accredited in Armenia, Piotr Switalski welcomed Armenian Government’s efforts in anti-corruption policy, elections organization, judicial system, human rights protection, formation of favorable business environment, and a number of other fields, stressing that the union will continue assisting Armenia.

Ara Tadevosyan