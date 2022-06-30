5/10/15: Kocharian’s assessment, Ashton’s urge, Sargsyan’s wish

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 27-JULY 3, 2007

“Will create new problems”

On June 26 Armenian President Robert Kocharian stated that the membership in NATO “will create new problems for Armenia and will decrease the level of its security.”

Robert Kocharyan and Karolos Papoulias on June 26, 2007 Photo: Photolure

“Armenia intends to extend the relations with NATO and it works within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan”, Armenian President stated during a koint new conference with visiting President of Greece Karolos Papoulias.

He noted that “joining any military bloc should answer the following question: will the fact increase the level of security of the country? According to our assessments, NATO membership will create new problems for Armenia and will decrease its level of security,” Robert Kocharian stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 27-JULY 3, 2012

“Vital”

On June 27 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ashton said that progress in the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict “is vital if Armenia’s political association and economic integration with the EU is to achieve its full potential.”

Catherine Ashton Photo: REUTERS

Following her meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Brussels, Catherine Ashton expressed concern over the serious armed incidents along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Line of Contact. She urged Armenia and Azerbaijan, as partner countries, to step up their efforts to reach agreement on the Madrid principles, as a basis for peace, and to implement fully the commitments made by their presidents in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“A more fair and reliable judicial-legal system”

On June 28 Armenian Minister of Justice Hrayr Tovmasyan said that Armenia will have a more fair and reliable judicial-legal system in a couple of years.

Hrayr Tovmasyan on June 28, 2012 Photo: Photolure

He said the program of judicial-legal reforms for 2012-2016 has been already worked out, and “we will have quite another judicial-legal system” if it is effectively realized.

• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 27-JULY 3, 2017

Vigen Sargsyan has no intention to become PM

On June 28 Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said that he wished to stay on the same position after 2018.

Asked on whether he wished to become Armenian Prime Minister, Vigen Sargsyan said:

“I have said on many occasions that I would like to stay Armenian Defense Minister until we register real changes in the defense system. It would be a great honor for me as an Armenian citizen.”

Vigen Sargsyan on June 28, 2017 Photo: Photolure

“We have formed a great government team after the elections, so successes of each our member matters to all of us. I am very content to see our country being led by an experienced and efficient manager, my longtime good friend Karen Karapetyan. There is no such a thing as my or his success, we work together, so I am convinced that we will register significant results,” Vigen Sargsyan emphasized.

Touching upon the possibility of renewal of military actions, the minister noted:

“I’m almost certain a full-scale war won’t occur, because the NK issue cannot be solved in that manner. There is no way for the NK issue to be resolved in Azerbaijan’s favor. Renewing the war would be foolish from Azerbaijani leadership.”

“Reduce court caseload”

On June 29 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan touched upon the necessity to “reduce court caseload” and gave the corresponding instruction at the Government session today.

“Certain complaints on the courts indicated the duration of cases, although we should note that is conditioned by objective reasons,” Karen Karapetyan said.

According to Prime Minister, the courts considered 133,000 civil cases in 2016.

“Such heave caseload in courts causes significant risks for efficiency and accessibility of justice,” noted the head of the Government.

Ara Tadevosyan