5/10/15: Aliyev’s “forecast”, Karapetyan’s “restart”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 20-26, 2007

“To forecast is impossible”

On June 22 the U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza stated that the principles of the settlement, which are discussed in the course of the latest 2 years, “will help to finally establish the status of Nagorno-Karabakh by means of a referendum.”

Matthew Bryza Photo: Photolure

“These principles will help to finally establish the status of Nagorno-Karabakh by means of a referendum, which, by the way, will be held against a background of other significant events: re-deployment of the Armenian forces from the territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, establishment of a corridor between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, as well as placement of international peacekeeping forces in the region. To forecast, how the very Nagorno-Karabakh will vote, is impossible. I can say that the sides are close to an agreement, and we hope that the process will be recommenced this fall,” the U.S. diplomat stated.

Dashnaktsutiun is “for the mass settlement of the liberated territories”

Head of the Armenian National Committee of Dashnaktsutiun Party Kiro Manoyan stated on June 25 in Yerevan that there is “an urgent need for the mass settlement of the liberated territories.”

“The return of these lands is inadmissible, first of all, basing on the reason of security of the Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakhi population,” Kiro Manoyan stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 20-26, 2012

“Armenia will lose”

On June 26 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia will lose if hostilities resume.

Aliyev said on the state television channel AzTV that “I have no doubt that Armenia will flee the battlefield if the active phase of the war starts.”

Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 2012 Photo: REUTERS

“We have every opportunity to regain control of our territory,” Azeri leader stated.

“The sooner, the better”

On June 26 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated that “the sooner the Karabakh conflict is settled, the better.”

Commenting on the statement adopted by the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries who urged the sides to adhere to the ceasefire regime and settle the conflict based on the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, Serzh Sargsyan said that of the three principles proposed, Azerbaijan accepts only the principle of territorial integrity refusing the two remaining ones – non-use of force and peoples’ right of self-determination.

Serzh Sargsyan and Austrian President Heinz Fischer on June 26, 2012 Photo: Armenian president’s press service

“If all the sides really take all the three principles as a basis the problem will be solved,” the Armenian President concluded.

• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 20-26, 2017

“Restart our efforts”

On June 23 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, speaking about the Government’s program adopted by the National Assembly announced: “We restart our work, keeping the same 6-workday schedule, and adapt the program to our previous events,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Karen Karapetyan Photo: Armenian government’s press service

“We stated we knew exactly what needs to be changed and indicated everything in detail, by sectors. We also stated it won’t be easy, but we chose this difficult way to change the quality of the life of our citizens,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Ara Tadevosyan