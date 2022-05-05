5/10/15: Pashinyan and “Impeachment” in 2007, Pashinyan and ANC in 2012

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 2-8, 2007

“Banish the Karabakh clan from our country”

On May 4 the leader of the opposition “Republic” party Aram Sargsyan called the representatives of Armenian authorities “thieves, who steal others’ voices”.

Speaking at a news conference, he stated that “together with the “Impeachment” bloc and the “New Times” party, we will be jointly asserting our votes in all the polling stations.”

Leader of the “New Times” party Aram Karapetian stated that “we will be fighting for the impeachment of the Karabakh clan, and we are ready to take the streets and not to break up until we reach our goal.”

The representative of “Impeachment” bloc Nikol Pashinian stated that “the idea of impeachment dominates in 80% of the population, and we have received a public order - to banish the Karabakh clan from our country.”

• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 2-8, 2012

Election results

According to the results of parliamentary elections in Armenia Republican Party of Armenia received 44% of the votes, “Prosperous Armenia” Party – 30%, Armenian National Congress – 7%; Heritage, Dashnaktsutyun and Orinats Yerkir 5% of votes each.

On May 7 the international observers stated that the elections passed in an atmosphere of peace but “some organizational problems were fixed and cases of interference into voting process, in particular by the representatives of political forces.”

On May 8 leader of the Armenian National Congress Levon Ter-Petrosyan said that the international community once again subordinated Armenia’s democracy to the geopolitical issues.

He said that the international community “will cherish Serzh Sargsyan and its team till it extorted the establishment of a joint commission of Armenian and Turkish historians and return of all the liberated territories.”

• 5 YEARS AGO: MAY 2-8, 2017

Russia may use its military base in Armenia to fight against ISIS

On May 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russian military base, deployed in Armenia, might be used in fight against ISIS.

“Unfortunately, ISIS has already established in the Middle East and Northern part of Africa without any intention to surrender, but we will definitely destroy them. Nevertheless, currently they are active in Afghanistan and especially its Northern part, areas adjacent to borders of our neighbors and allies. Special Rapid Response Units, provided by CSTO member states, as well as Russian bases, stationed in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are always ready to respond correspondingly. We will stick to these priorities unless this “virus” is eliminated,” Lavrov said in an interview to MIR-24 TV.

