5/10/15: Abdullah Gul in Yerevan, Customs Union instead of Association with EU

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 3-9, 2003



The first step to peacekeeping in Kosovo



On 3 September 2003 in Yerevan, heads of the general staff of the Greek and Armenian armed forces Georgios Antonakopoulos and Mikael Harutyunyan signed a memorandum on the participation of Armenian platoon in the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo as a part of the Greek battalion.



“A divorce without alimony”



On September 4, Acting CEO of ArmenTel Georgios Vasilakis described as “myths” and “legends” the Armenian government’s accusations against the telecommunication monopolist.



While speaking at the open meeting of ArmenTel shareholders, Georgios Vasilakis said that the fact of holding such a meeting itself was “illegal”. According to him, the company’s license envisaged that all arguments between the government of Armenia and ArmenTel should be considered in the international arbitration tribunal in London. Despite that, Vasilakis said, “we agreed to take part in the open session, since we care about the fate of Armenia’s telecommunication system and the USD 400 million that we invested into this country”.



Georgios Vasilakis and Armenian Justice Minister Davit Harutyunian Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 3-9, 2008

Abdullah Gul and Serzh Sargsyan at Hrazdan Stadium Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 3-9, 2013