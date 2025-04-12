Week in Photos: Alex Ovechkin, child in shelter, Carlos Alcaraz - Mediamax.am

exclusive
469 views

Week in Photos: Alex Ovechkin, child in shelter, Carlos Alcaraz


Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photo: Geoff Burke/REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photo: KCNA/REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Photo: REUTERS/Manon Cruz


Selection of photos from all over the world from April 6 to April 12, 2025.

 

Alex Ovechkin (8) scores his 895 goal breaking the NHL all-time career goals record previously held by Wayne Gretzky.

Photo: Geoff Burke/REUTERS

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

A child holds a toy while taking shelter with parents inside a metro station during a Russian military strike, in Kyiv.

Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gestures next to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a military training base.

Photo: KCNA/REUTERS

Palestinian girl Silla Abu Aqleen holds her artificial limb during a physiotherapy session.

Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

People gather in a square ahead of Cosmonautics Day in the Black Sea port city of Yevpatoriya, Crimea.

Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarter final match against France's Arthur Fils.

Photo: REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.





Time Captured | April 12, 2025 08:55
Week in Photos: Alex Ovechkin, child in shelter, Carlos Alcaraz

Time Captured | April 5, 2025 09:20
Week in Photos: Damaged Buddhist statue, erupting lava, Palestinian mourning

Time Captured | March 28, 2025 15:50
Week in Photos: Mirren and Brosnan, Aurora borealis and bride’s a photo session

Time Captured | March 20, 2025 12:39
Week in Photos: SpaceX Dragon landing, Hungarian parliament vote, Miami Open

Time Captured | March 15, 2025 10:32
Week in Photos: Louis Vuitton collection, Holika Dahan ritual, COVID-19 Day of Reflection
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025