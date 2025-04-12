Week in Photos: Alex Ovechkin, child in shelter, Carlos Alcaraz

Selection of photos from all over the world from April 6 to April 12, 2025.

Alex Ovechkin (8) scores his 895 goal breaking the NHL all-time career goals record previously held by Wayne Gretzky.

Photo: Geoff Burke/REUTERS

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

A child holds a toy while taking shelter with parents inside a metro station during a Russian military strike, in Kyiv.

Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gestures next to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a military training base.

Photo: KCNA/REUTERS

Palestinian girl Silla Abu Aqleen holds her artificial limb during a physiotherapy session.

Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

People gather in a square ahead of Cosmonautics Day in the Black Sea port city of Yevpatoriya, Crimea.

Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarter final match against France's Arthur Fils.