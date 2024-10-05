“UWC Dilijan opened my world.” Marcos’s 10-year journey of pursuing dreams

This month, United World Colleges Dilijan celebrates its 10-year anniversary, having shaped the lives of around 1,000 graduates from across the globe.

The vision for an international school in Dilijan was conceived by impact investors and social entrepreneurs Ruben Vardanyan and his wife, Veronika Zonabend, alongside a group of like-minded individuals, including Noubar and Anna Afeyan, and Gagik Adibekyan. Thanks to their joint efforts, United World College Dilijan officially opened on 11 October 2014.

Despite Ruben Vardanyan being held hostage in Baku, the school continues its mission of using education as a force for a better world. Mediamax spoke to several graduates from UWC Dilijan’s opening year to learn how their lives unfolded after Dilijan and how the college impacted their paths.

One of them is 26-year-old Marcos dos Santos from Salvador, Brazil, who currently works as an aerospace engineer at Airbus, the world's leading manufacturer of airliners.

From Brazil to an unknown spot on the map

Marcos was 13 years old when he first heard about United World Colleges and decided he absolutely had to apply. However, he had to wait a year for his age to be eligible.

To get into the college, Marcos had to compete with numerous applicants from across Brazil, making it feel like quite a challenge.

“I come from the northeastern region of Brazil, and it is a more impoverished area compared to São Paulo, Rio, and other regions. Naturally, I felt that I did not have the capacity to compete with those who have traditionally been at the top of the game. So I spent a year and a half just dreaming about attending UWC,” Marcos recalls.

During the application process, Brazil’s National Committee gave him the option to choose which country’s college he wanted to attend, with three primary choices. However, they ultimately placed him in a country he knew almost nothing about — Armenia.

“Back then, all I had heard about Armenia was the genocide mentioned in a chapter of a book I read,” Marcos recalls. “When the Brazilian National Committee chose me for UWC Dilijan, my first question was, ‘Where is Armenia?’ My mom had the same reaction when I told her the good news,” he adds, noting that many other applicants shared this confusion. “But it turned out to be a beautiful surprise. We all fell in love with Armenia – it is truly amazing.”

Struggles and Success at UWC Dilijan

Marcos was an active student at UWC. During his time there, he started two clubs - one for tennis and another for beekeeping. Through the beekeeping club, its members managed to earn around $‌250 from honey sales, which was exciting for the 16-year-old club members who were just learning the art of beekeeping.

Photo: Marcos dos Santos’s archive

Sometimes Marcos has trouble believing his own achievements at the college when he remembers that, at the beginning, he did not speak English at all. Despite his many fond memories, the first few months were incredibly difficult due to the language barrier.

“I would say it was one of the most painful periods of my life,” Marcos recalls. “I love debating – I have loved it since I was a kid. And in that first weeks at school, when all the students were discussing topics like how to learn, how to accept others, and so on, I could not express myself. My friends from all over the world were talking and communicating, and I felt like I was nobody,” he adds.

In the early days, Marcos felt lonely, sitting in his room while others were socializing in the common areas. He recalls sharing his feelings with his English teacher, Douglas Irwin, who encouraged him to fully immerse himself. Within about four months, he was able to communicate in English.

“There were so many people helping me. They would say, ‘I believe in you, Marcos. Do not give up.’ And because of them, I knew I had to do my best. I did not want to disappoint the people who believed in me,” Marcos recalls with gratitude.

The journey after: fulfilling promises

After graduating from UWC Dilijan, Marcos was accepted into Rochester University in New York, where he studied mechanical engineering. There, he continued his studies alongside his close friend at Dilijan’s college, Sebastian.

Photo: Orion Akif

After earning his bachelor’s degree, he enrolled in the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2020, where he received a master’s degree in aerospace engineering. Due to the studies there he received an excellent opportunity to work at Airbus, one of the world's leading manufacturers of airliners. He decided to set aside his PhD at the Georgia Institute of Technology and pursue this great opportunity.

Now he lives in Toulouse, France, excited with the job he does.

“I have always wanted to live in Europe, which is also great because now I am closer to Armenia. It makes it possible to visit Armenia more often,” he says.

Looking back on his journey, Marcos sees a connection between his current position and UWC Dilijan that remains relevant in his present life. He recalls his meeting with George Clooney and the promise he made that day.

Photo: Marcos dos Santos’s archive

“After my speech on education, in front of everybody, George Clooney asked me what I wanted to do with my life. I said that I did not know exactly, but something related to physics and engineering. In my mind, I always thought, okay, I promised 300 people that I would do this. What if I do not? Throughout college, I kept wondering how I could connect physics and engineering. When I got my job at Airbus, it turned out that the division where I should work as an engineer is called Flight physics: there is no better combination of the two, so I held my promise, and I am very proud of it,” he adds.

“He was always present.”

Marcos remembers UWC Dilijan’s co-founder, Ruben Vardanyan, as an example of how CEOs or founders should behave. Despite being extremely busy, Ruben could always find time to come to the college and get to know the students.

“I remember one day, I was studying in the library, and Ruben popped out of nowhere. He asked about my studies, I told him about the essay I was working on, we talked a bit, made some jokes, and then he kept going,” Marcos recalls. “I wish every CEO, every owner did that. It shows that they care about what they do,” he adds.

Markos dos Santos Photo: Marcos dos Santos’s archive

Another memory that made Marcos admire Ruben even more was during George Clooney's visit, when all the students were asking pre-prepared and easy questions. Ruben interrupted the Q&A for a moment:

“He said, ‘Guys, we are here talking to people who are making a huge difference in the world. You have the chance to ask very tough and important questions. Please ask whatever questions you truly have in mind, not just the pre-prepared ones. You can do much better.’ And after that, someone took the microphone and asked a really good question, and the meeting went differently,” Marcos recalls, noting that he really appreciates Ruben's transparency, directness, and how he was always present.

“I hope he is not suffering now," says Marcos, referring to Ruben Vardanyan’s imprisonment in Baku. “I wish I could ask him what he sees for the world, what the way out of all this complexity is - Ukraine, Russia, China, Taiwan, the Middle East. It is burning. I am sure he would know what to say.”

The warmest memories and the way back

Marcos happily recalls his first time sailing at Lake Sevan during UWC Dilijan’s project week. Coming from the warm climate of northeastern Brazil, he found the cold weather and the lake quite challenging.

“We were learning to sail, and I even fell into the cold water. I almost died,” he adds, smiling at the memory. “Despite the initial difficulties, I have learned how to sail and I still do.”

In Marcos’s mind, the beautiful landscape of Sevan is as clear as it was 10 years ago. He describes a quiet morning during the sunrise when he walked down to the lake and admired the calm Sevan’s view.

“I instantly took a photo of the view. I still have that photo with me because it was such a peaceful moment I want to never forget.”

Photo: Marcos dos Santos’s archive

Another vivid memory that has shaped Marcos' way of thinking is the moment on campus when he noticed a staircase with lyrics from John Lennon's song "Imagine."

"It was the phrase ‘You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.’ Every time I walked up those steps and read it, I got goosebumps because it was not just me dreaming - it was everyone in the college," he recalls.

That shared sense of purpose among students, teachers, and staff to create a better and sustainable world using education as a force to unite nations and cultures, left a deep impression on Marcos. And that is also one of the reasons that he states – UWC and Dilijan opened his world.

“The people in Armenia were so welcoming. I learned so much about the local culture. I want to be as welcoming to others as Armenians were to me,” says Marcos

Markos dos Santos Photo: Marcos dos Santos’s archive

Even though there is much more awaiting him on his life path, he feels proud of who he is now. Marcos returns to Armenia with confidence to participate in the events dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the college.

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of UWC Dilijan is a confirmation for me that, at the end of the day, even though I struggled and feared failure, 10 years later, I am able to go back and tell a story, and perhaps inspire others," Marcos concludes.

Gaiane Yenokian