Armen Stepanyan: Inspection Department should not make assumption based statements

Interview with Armen Stepanyan, Lydian Armenia Vice President for Sustainability



- Mr. Stepanyan, following press-conference by the minister of nature protection, it has become clear that there is neither a Red-listed butterfly nor a plant species at Amulsar, whereas these two conclusions became a reason for Artur Grigoryan, head of the Inspection Department, to suggest suspending activities at Amulsar. Actually, these reasons no longer exist.



- Yes, it has turned out that the plant species identified during the first visit by the Inspection Team was not Acantholimon caryophyllaceum, and the area is not suitable habitat for the butterfly as we have always maintained.



