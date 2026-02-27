Aliyev: “The enemy must always fear us, just as it does today”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “the bandits who committed the Khojaly genocide have been brought to justice.”

According to Trend, speaking on February 26 at a meeting with “representatives of the public in the Khojaly district,” Ilham Aliyev said, in particular:

“The Khojaly genocide is a bloody war crime committed by the Armenian state and Armenian fascists against Azerbaijanis, against humanity. The Armenian state bears responsibility for this.

As a result of the Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operation, some of the war criminals were eliminated by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, while others, particularly those considered to be separatist leaders were detained at different times and brought to justice.”

The Azerbaijan president also stated:

“In 2023, as a result of an anti-terrorist operation that lasted only a few hours, the illegal junta regime was destroyed, the occupiers were expelled from our lands, and the 15,000-strong Armenian army, illegally stationed on our territories, was disarmed and surrendered. This was the final nail in the coffin of Armenian separatism. It was then that justice for Khojaly was fully served.

We must never forget the atrocities committed by the Armenian state. We must never forget our history, we must be vigilant, we must always be strong, and our enemy must always fear us, just as it does today. It is thanks to this fear that the Azerbaijani people live in peace today.”