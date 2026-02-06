Azerbaijan required to provide proof of gas origin exported to the EU - Mediamax.am

February 07, 2026
731 views

Azerbaijan required to provide proof of gas origin exported to the EU


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Union has adopted a new regulation EU/261/2026, which, in particular, obliges Azerbaijan and Turkey to provide evidence of the non-Russian origin of the gas supplied to the Union.

The Regulation reads:

 

“The interconnection point Strandzha 1 (in Bulgaria-Mediamax) connects the Union to a pipeline system which transports not only gas from the Republic of Azerbaijan or the Republic of Türkiye, but also significant volumes of gas from the Russian Federation. It should therefore be required to provide unambiguous evidence establishing that the country of production is not the Russian Federation, and sufficient verification time should be granted to authorities to ensure that gas imported via the interconnection point Strandzha 1 does not originate in or is not exported, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Federation. Should other interconnection points be linked, in the future, to pipeline systems transporting significant volumes of Russian gas, the same standard of control should apply.”

