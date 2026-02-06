Niagara Falls Transforms into Winter Wonderland

One of the world's most iconic natural wonders has transformed into a breathtaking winter scene following an extended period of extreme cold and snow, with Niagara Falls partially freezing and captivating visitors from around the globe.

Photo: REUTERS

Several days of above-average cold have caused the Canadian side of the falls to partially freeze.

Photo: REUTERS

While the falls appear completely frozen, the volume and constant movement of the water make a full freeze nearly impossible. Water continues to flow beneath a shell of ice and frozen mist on the surface. In winter, about 85 million litres of water per minute tumble over the falls, hitting speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.

Photo: REUTERS

The one time the falls stopped was in March 1848, when high winds on Lake Erie sent ice toward the channel, blocking water flow for 30 hours. During that event, visitors walked onto an ice bridge that formed on the lower Niagara River—a practice that would be considered too risky today.

Niagara Parks is offering several observation areas for visitors to safely view the frozen spectacle, including the tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station at the base of the Niagara River.