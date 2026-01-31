Lavrov notes about “various phases” in Russia-Turkey rapprochement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia understands that Turkey pursues its interests "including by appealing to the historical memory of the Turkish people.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this in an interview with Turkish media outlets.

“Turkey, like any major state, has its own national interests, which it pursues, including by appealing to the historical memory of the Turkish people and the Ottoman legacy. We understand this perfectly. Moreover, Russia, as a country where Turkic groups have been present for centuries, participates in various initiatives to preserve this shared memory, history and, at the present stage, to draw upon that historical experience for constructive political purposes.

On October 8, 2024, Russia initiated an annual political and academic conference titled “Altai Mountains, the Birthplace of Turkic Nations.” Two such conferences have already been held, and a third is scheduled this year in Kazakhstan. This, I believe, is one illustration of how we value what unites us. This process of rapprochement has seen various phases, but the essential task is to draw the correct conclusions and lessons. Under the leadership of our two presidents, our Turkish colleagues and us have been quite successful in this regard,” the Russian minister stated.

Foreign Policy | 2016-02-10 13:53:10 Lavrov says Turkish leaders “completely lost track in reality”

“We also recall other chapters of our shared history, such as Turkey’s successful struggle for independence. In 2025, we marked the 105th anniversary of Soviet Russia’s recognition of the Turkish Grand National Assembly – a step accompanied not only by diplomatic recognition, but also by material support in the form of arms, ammunition, and gold. I am confident this glorious chapter in our strategic partnership will always be remembered both in Russia and in the Turkish Republic.

At present, despite certain nuances and differences in approaches that stem from each party’s national interests, the presidents of Russia and Turkey have consistently found common ground on Syria. A series of summits in 2019-2020 resulted in important agreements, including on neutralising suspected Kurdish ambitions in the Syrian Arab Republic. Those understandings are now being substantiated. Processes long envisioned with our Turkish friends are beginning to take shape in Syria today, particularly regarding the political integration of Kurdish communities into Syria’s governmental, military and security structures.

We are also neighbours in the South Caucasus. Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, was a principal initiator of the “3+3” regional format (Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, and their three larger neighbours – Russia, Turkey, and Iran). Two ministerial meetings have already taken place, and preparations for a third are underway. Our Georgian neighbours have so far chosen not to participate, but we continually emphasize that the door remains open to them. My counterpart, Hakan Fidan, actively supports convening a third meeting, and a suitable location is currently being determined. I hope this will be clarified shortly,” Lavrov stated.