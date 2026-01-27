Azerbaijan and Israel to elevate strategic partnership to a new level

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan and Israel intend to take their strategic partnership to a new level.

According to Trend, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated this today, speaking at a business forum in Baku.

“We strive to increase mutual investment and develop contacts between people. I am confident that we will succeed,” Saar said.

He noted that Israel and Azerbaijan are “bastions of stability” in their regions and have developed economies.

Saar noted that trade between the two countries increased by approximately 50% in 2025, exceeding $‌360 million.

“I am confident that these figures will be even higher in the coming years,” said the Israeli Foreign Minister.