Aliyev states that he could have destroyed Armenian cities, but did not do that

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “No country, no leader should do anything wrong, should not set their sights on the territorial integrity of any country, should not occupy any country.”

Aliyev said this in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, the full text of which is provided by the Azertac agency.

“Our greatness and wisdom, as well as our responsibility, are in plain sight. We could have used force in 2020 and in 2023, and in the events that occurred between these years, and given Armenia the response it deserves. Just as our people lived in suffering, just as our territories were devastated, just as war crimes were committed against us, we could have put their cities in the same condition as Aghdam. I can say with full confidence and certainty that no one could have stopped us. We did not do this. Because, first of all, it would have been wrong. Secondly, I was absolutely sure and knew that sooner or later the war, the military conflict must be stopped, and if we did not stop it, it would not stop. The strong side must stop it, and this has already been reported in the media.

President Trump’s advisor, Mr. Witkoff, said in one of his interviews that President Trump had also asked me at the White House, “Why did you stop? You were the stronger side.” You have probably heard my answer. Therefore, despite this, you must have military power so that no one looks down on you, so that no one harms you. No one should even think of harming you and getting away with that,” the Azerbaijani president stated.