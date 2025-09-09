Azerbaijani citizen detained for planning terrorist acts in Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. An Azerbaijani citizen, who was planning terrorist attacks in Russia, has been detained in Stavropol.

RIA Novosti reports citing the FSB (Federal Security Service) that the detainee intended to assemble several explosive devices to carry out terrorist attacks in Yessentuki and Stavropol, targeting, among other sites, law enforcement buildings.

It is noted that the man previously served in the Azerbaijani armed forces’ special forces.