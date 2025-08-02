Lavrov speaks about “growing conflict potential in Eurasia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "the potential for conflict is increasing across Eurasia.”

“In Eurasia, as in the world as a whole, the potential for conflict is growing. Some scientists and experts suggest that a decade or even an entire era of wars lies ahead. I am convinced that all responsible, reasonable forces must work to prevent such a scenario.

There is a need, at the very least, for frank dialogue to find ways to normalize the situation on our entire continent based on the UN Charter – particularly the principle of sovereign equality of all states, with a view of forming the very consensus based on which the OSCE was established,“ Lavrov writes in an article entitled “Half a Century of the Helsinki Act: Expectations, Reality, Prospects” published today in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.