Peskov: Russia-Azerbaijan relations “are going through a difficult period”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that “relations between Moscow and Baku have a solid foundation, but they are currently going through a difficult period.”

“There is indeed a solid basis, there is a coincidence of interests of the two countries, mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect. But there are sometimes difficult periods in the relations between the two countries. Now is one of such periods,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

“We hope that this period will pass,” Peskov emphasized, saying that “cooperation between the two countries brings mutual benefits.”

“It is very important for us that Russians are treated with respect in Azerbaijan. A very large Azerbaijani diaspora lives in Russia, almost all representatives of which are our law-abiding citizens who enjoy well-deserved respect here. And those citizens who violate the laws are prosecuted by the law,” the Russian presidential spokesman said.