US recognizes Azerbaijan’s growing importance, Rubio says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States continues to support efforts to achieve peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

“We support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. The United States continues to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, which are crucial for the prosperity of the South Caucasus, and we celebrate the agreement reached this year by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of a peace treaty. We also recognize Azerbaijan’s growing importance as an energy supplier and transport hub,” Rubio said in a message on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

“Our partnership, built over the past 33 years, continues to advance shared interests in security, energy cooperation, and economic growth. The United States remains dedicated to supporting fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, including freedom of the press, consistent with Azerbaijan’s constitution. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and working together to ensure a peaceful, prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the entire region,” the U.S. Secretary of State noted.