Lavrov: “Hostile states” seek to undermine Russia-Turkey cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated today that “hostile states” are attempting to impose “illegal obstacles” to undermine Russian-Turkish cooperation.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov said:

“We have many plans within the framework of the bilateral agenda. The tasks that are being discussed now are aimed at overcoming the illegal obstacles that hostile states are attempting to place in the way of our cooperation. These plans are not destined to come true. Our trade and investment cooperation is steadily growing. This will continue in the future.”