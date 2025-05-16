Pakistani premier thanks Aliyev for support - Mediamax.am

795 views

Pakistani premier thanks Aliyev for support


Photo: pakistantoday.com.pk


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “for his diplomatic and political support.”

According to Azerbaijani media outlets, Sharif made a phone call to Aliyev today.

 

“The Pakistani Prime Minister informed our head of state about the military attacks by India against his country and about the ceasefire achieved. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s diplomatic and political support during the crisis and for its solidarity with the people of Pakistan, describing it as a manifestation of fraternal relations between our countries.

 

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the establishment of the ceasefire in the region and reaffirmed the steadfast support and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people and government with Pakistan,” the news release issued by the Azerbaijani president’s press office reads.

