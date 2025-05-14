Georgia’s premier writes an open letter to Trump

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance expressed bewilderment at Washington’s silence on the prospects of renewing relations between the two countries.

TASS quoted Kobakhidze’s letter, which said, in particular:

“A few weeks ago, I addressed you with a letter about Georgian-American relations. This letter was accompanied by my public statements, where I would openly express Georgia’s readiness to renew the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States, from a clean sheet, with a concrete guide. However, we have not received a response to our letter and public statements yet. Furthermore, there has not been any communication between the Georgian and the US authorities at the highest level.”

“This silence is surprising for Georgian people and Georgian government,” Kobakhidze stated.

The Georgian Prime Minister also pointed out that the sanctions imposed by the U.S. against some Georgian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, who “effectively assessed the Biden administration’s and USAID-funded attempt of revolution,” are still in effect.