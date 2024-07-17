Baku to host “Congress of independence movements in French-colonized territories”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Baku will host the first “Congress of independence movements in French-colonized territories” on July 17–18.

Trend reports that the event will take place “with the participation of leaders of more than 15 political parties and movements for the independence of Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, the Caribbean, and the Antilles, which suffered from French colonialism.”

The congress will discuss “ways to create a common platform for a more organized struggle for independence.”

“The congress will contribute to raising the international community’s awareness of the numerous crimes and illegal actions committed in the colonies by the French government against the indigenous peoples, as well as drawing attention to the problem of colonialism, which is one of the scourges of the XXI century,” the report says.

“The Baku Initiative Group” was established by the participants of the conference “Towards the Total Elimination of Colonialism” on July 6, 2023, in Baku.