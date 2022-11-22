“Russia refuses to fulfill its duty,” Erdogan says - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey carried out an air operation in Syria and Iraq because Russia refused to fulfill its promises to withdraw Kurdish formations.

TASS reports, Erdogan in particular stated:

 

“Despite our repeated warnings to Russia, which has a responsibility to clear out terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria as per our 2019 Sochi deal, Moscow has failed and refuses to perform its duty. We stated that we will not remain silent against terrorism and would take action if Russia “failed to do so.” As such, we have struck and eliminated 12 terrorist nests in Kobani. Turkey will not be restrained, this counterterrorism operation, both from the air and the land, will continue.”

