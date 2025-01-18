This week was marked by a striking contrast of moments - from intense protests and political transitions to vibrant cultural rituals and quirky celebrations.

A rehearsal takes place in front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

US President Joe Biden kisses his grand-son Beau Biden Jr. as First Lady Jill Biden gestures after the President delivered his farewell address to the nation on January 15, 2025.

Photo: REUTERS

Students protest against government policies, corruption, and negligence, in front of the constitutional court in Belgrade, Serbia, January 12, 2025.

Photo: REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

A Hindu holy man wields a sword while taking a holy dip during the "Maha Kumbh Mela", or the Great Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, January 14, 2025.

Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker walks in front of the Karl Marx monument before the opening ceremony as European Capital of Culture in Chemnitz, Germany, January 14, 2025.

Photo: REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

A police officer inspects the remains of a Russian rocket shell, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

A person dives from a springboard during a hot summer day at Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town, South Africa.

Photo: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky at a landfill site near Beersheba, Israel January 12, 2025.

Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People pose during the "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London.

Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2025.