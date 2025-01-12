Week in Photos: Frozen Monuments, Wildfires in LA, and Farewell to Carter

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen.

Photo: REUTERS

Cristo Redentor Paisa, the largest monument in Latin America created with 3D printing in Medellin.

Photo: REUTERS

A 276-kilogram bluefin tuna is butchered after the first tuna auction of the New Year at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo. It was sold for $‌ 1.3 million.

Photo: REUTERS

Nicole Kidman poses for media at 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

Photo: REUTERS

Winter storm in Washington.

Photo: REUTERS

Wildfires in Los Angeles area.

Photo: REUTERS

Former President Jimmy Carter's lying in state ceremony, in Washington.

Photo: REUTERS

Vladimir Zelensky at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

Photo: REUTERS

A day of low temperatures in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Photo: REUTERS

Members of Indian paramilitary force Assam Rifles march during a rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi.