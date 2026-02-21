Week in Photos: The actress, the King and his imprisoned brother (off-screen)

Selection of photos from all over the world from February 15 to 20, 2026.

Gold medallist Alysa Liu of United States celebrates on the podium after winning the Figure Skating Women Single Skating.

Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Muslim men rest while waiting for iftar during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A Palestinian woman, who was denied entry to Jerusalem, walks next to members of Israeli troop.

Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman

A new banner depicting U.S. President Donald Trump hangs from the Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Britain's King Charles attends the opening show of London Fashion Week, in London, Britain.

Photo: Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Revellers take part in a spontaneous carnival characterised by improvisation, satire and the macabre, in the village of Ghaxaq, Malta.

Photo: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

United States fans wear eagle masks during the Women's Ice Hockey Play-offs Semifinals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Cast member Haley Lu Richardson poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die' at the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival.

Photo: REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People view 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers during a presentation ceremony of the launchers to the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).