Week in Photos: Novak Djokovic, Margot Robbie and Kylian Mbappe

January 31, 2026
Week in Photos: Novak Djokovic, Margot Robbie and Kylian Mbappe


Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang


Selection of photos from all over the world from January 26 to 30, 2026.

 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaches for something underneath the table as he testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee. 

Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A model performs a creation by designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection show in Paris. 

Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the "northern lights", illuminates the sky over houses in Kapisillit, Greenland. 

Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during the Australian Open. 

Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A parent pulls his children on a sled along a sidewalk as a major winter storm spreads across a large swath of the United States, in New York City. 

Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colours of Israel, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin. 

Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

Kylian Mbappe during UEFA Champions League's Benfica v Real Madrid match.

Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A model presents a creation by designer Matthieu Blazy as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection show for Chanel in Paris. 

Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Cast member Margot Robbie attends a premiere for the film Wuthering Heights in Los Angeles. 

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match at the Australian Open. 

Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Comments

Week in Photos: Novak Djokovic, Margot Robbie and Kylian Mbappe

