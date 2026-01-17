ICE in Minneapolis, George and Amal Clooney in Hollywood and a seagull at the Roman Forum

Selection of photos from all over the world from January 12 to 17, 2026.

Federal agents grab a woman to drag her away from her car in Minneapolis.

Photo: REUTERS/Tim Evans

Tents display the logo of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a displaced persons camp in El Obeid, North Kordofan State, Sudan.

Photo: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

A woman with a mock-up of a gunshot bullet wound on her forehead looks on during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Rome.

Photo: REUTERS/Francesco Fotia

A woman during a pro-government rally in in Tehran.

Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/REUTERS

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past guards of honour during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava shake hands as they meet.

Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

A tractor feeds a flock of common cranes, which are part of a group of 16,000 and mostly arrived from Northwest Russia at Lake Hula in northern Israel.

Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem

Netherlands' Daria Danilova and Michel Tsiba perform at ISU Figure Skating European Championship.

Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A seagull rests at the Roman Forum at the archaeological park of the Colosseum in Rome.