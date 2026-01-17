ICE in Minneapolis, George and Amal Clooney in Hollywood and a seagull at the Roman Forum

Selection of photos from all over the world from January 12 to 17, 2026.
Federal agents grab a woman to drag her away from her car in Minneapolis.
Photo: REUTERS/Tim Evans
Tents display the logo of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a displaced persons camp in El Obeid, North Kordofan State, Sudan.
Photo: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
A woman with a mock-up of a gunshot bullet wound on her forehead looks on during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Rome.
Photo: REUTERS/Francesco Fotia
A woman during a pro-government rally in in Tehran.
Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/REUTERS
George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.
Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past guards of honour during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.
Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava shake hands as they meet.
Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen
A tractor feeds a flock of common cranes, which are part of a group of 16,000 and mostly arrived from Northwest Russia at Lake Hula in northern Israel.
Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem
Netherlands' Daria Danilova and Michel Tsiba perform at ISU Figure Skating European Championship.
Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A seagull rests at the Roman Forum at the archaeological park of the Colosseum in Rome.
Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
